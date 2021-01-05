https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/new-york-times-columnist-who-highlighted-chinas-freedoms-received-many-interesting-comments/
As Twitchy reported Monday, New York Times Asia tech columnist Li Yuan wrote a piece about “how the pandemic has upended many perceptions,” such as the perception that China isn’t free. Sure, you don’t have freedom of speech or freedom of religion, and sure, Beijing keeps its uncompromising grip on power through surveillance and censorship, but it sure is refreshing that you can walk around during the COVID-19 pandemic and lead a normal, day-to-day life.
My latest on how the pandemic has upended many perceptions, including ideas about freedom. Chinese don’t have freedom of speech, freedom of worship or freedom from fear, but they have the freedom to move around and lead a normal day-to-day life.
https://t.co/f58uQ3vT7y
— Li Yuan (@LiYuan6) January 5, 2021
Yuan noted the following day that her column had inspired readers to make “many interesting comments.”
You’re a shameless propagandist for the communist state of China which unleashed a global plague killing hundreds of thousands while crashing the global economy and doing it all while covering up ethnic cleansing and concentration camps.
That interesting enough for you? https://t.co/8bfyiIYQsA
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2021
Wish I could “like” this 100 times.
— Christian Bonk (@borowski69) January 5, 2021
Don’t forget subjugating Hong Kong…
— Talk GOP (@TalkGOPpod) January 5, 2021
Jack Ma moves so freely he hasn’t been seen moving
— Don Julio (@DrinkDonJulio) January 5, 2021
Why does NYT employ a Chinese communist agent?
— Randy Holcombe (@beachboyhhi) January 5, 2021
What was Eric Swalwell doing hooking up with a Chinese spy? Some things are hard to explain.
— Andrew Saporetti (@AndrewSaporetti) January 5, 2021
Romanticizing the Communists tends to do that.
— California Man (@MoonbeamSpecial) January 5, 2021
Stop licking the boot.
— Julius Caesar (@AlmightyJCaesar) January 5, 2021
Please explain to a Uyghur in a forced labor camp the empowering lesson you’ve learned in 2020 about Chinese freedom
— Adam Gurri (@adamgurri) January 5, 2021
The CCP asks journalists to bend, and they crawl. The more money the CCP have, the more powerful their reality distortion field. The future is bleak
— @novicus (@novicus) January 5, 2021
We got ourselves a crying talking sleeping walking CCP sockpuppet here.
— Tubby (@TubbyDalesman) January 5, 2021
I have some comments: 1) When working for Xinhua, were you a direct employee of the PRC? 2) How many relatives do you have left in PRC for their govt to take hostage to further guarantee you never criticize them?
— Sheetzylvanian-American (@Bullneck) January 5, 2021
You live in Hong Kong and you’re glorifying the Chinese state. At the very least, write your article from Beijing
— Lap Gong Leong (@LapGong) January 5, 2021
People tend to get annoyed when you condone an authoritarian regime.
— Joe Bonier (@joebonier) January 5, 2021
Calling out CCP propaganda is always interesting.
— Peasant H (@c_gt1982) January 5, 2021
How are those CCP checks coming?
— “Dr.” Gunther (@august_gunther) January 5, 2021
The NYTimes has no quality control. I can’t believe they published your piece. What an embarrassment.
— DanceFreeZone (@DanceFreeZone1) January 5, 2021
The NYT has always aided in covering up atrocities. They are an apparatus of tyranny.
— Join Or Die (@Oreallynow1) January 5, 2021
— Vice-President-Elect Johnny 5, Still Alive (@SmoothJohnny5) January 5, 2021
You’re being laughed at.
Great job.
— Davis (@GIass_Onion) January 5, 2021
Did you sit down and think whether it was because of something stupid you said?
— Blue (@Hokotiko1) January 5, 2021
Because you got called out for pushing CCP propaganda… are you surprised?
— Gulag Bound (@No_Fallacies) January 5, 2021
China owns you. You willingly parrot their propaganda. Have some self-respect.
— Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) January 5, 2021
Probably wouldn’t be getting the comments if the article didn’t sound like you were being an apologist and cheerleader for the CCP.
— Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) January 5, 2021
You suck. This isn’t hard.
— DPika (Not Biden, I promise) ن (@COtacitus) January 5, 2021
Related:
New piece in the New York Times celebrates China offering its version of freedom during the pandemic https://t.co/Qgc5HhHPuC
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 5, 2021