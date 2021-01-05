https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/new-york-times-columnist-who-highlighted-chinas-freedoms-received-many-interesting-comments/

As Twitchy reported Monday, New York Times Asia tech columnist Li Yuan wrote a piece about “how the pandemic has upended many perceptions,” such as the perception that China isn’t free. Sure, you don’t have freedom of speech or freedom of religion, and sure, Beijing keeps its uncompromising grip on power through surveillance and censorship, but it sure is refreshing that you can walk around during the COVID-19 pandemic and lead a normal, day-to-day life.

Yuan noted the following day that her column had inspired readers to make “many interesting comments.”

What was Eric Swalwell doing hooking up with a Chinese spy? Some things are hard to explain.

