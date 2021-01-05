https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/new-york-times-columnist-who-highlighted-chinas-freedoms-received-many-interesting-comments/

As Twitchy reported Monday, New York Times Asia tech columnist Li Yuan wrote a piece about “how the pandemic has upended many perceptions,” such as the perception that China isn’t free. Sure, you don’t have freedom of speech or freedom of religion, and sure, Beijing keeps its uncompromising grip on power through surveillance and censorship, but it sure is refreshing that you can walk around during the COVID-19 pandemic and lead a normal, day-to-day life.

My latest on how the pandemic has upended many perceptions, including ideas about freedom. Chinese don’t have freedom of speech, freedom of worship or freedom from fear, but they have the freedom to move around and lead a normal day-to-day life.

https://t.co/f58uQ3vT7y — Li Yuan (@LiYuan6) January 5, 2021

Yuan noted the following day that her column had inspired readers to make “many interesting comments.”

You’re a shameless propagandist for the communist state of China which unleashed a global plague killing hundreds of thousands while crashing the global economy and doing it all while covering up ethnic cleansing and concentration camps. That interesting enough for you? https://t.co/8bfyiIYQsA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2021

Wish I could “like” this 100 times. — Christian Bonk (@borowski69) January 5, 2021

Don’t forget subjugating Hong Kong… — Talk GOP (@TalkGOPpod) January 5, 2021

Jack Ma moves so freely he hasn’t been seen moving — Don Julio (@DrinkDonJulio) January 5, 2021

Why does NYT employ a Chinese communist agent? — Randy Holcombe (@beachboyhhi) January 5, 2021

What was Eric Swalwell doing hooking up with a Chinese spy? Some things are hard to explain.

Romanticizing the Communists tends to do that. — California Man (@MoonbeamSpecial) January 5, 2021

Stop licking the boot. — Julius Caesar (@AlmightyJCaesar) January 5, 2021

Please explain to a Uyghur in a forced labor camp the empowering lesson you’ve learned in 2020 about Chinese freedom — Adam Gurri (@adamgurri) January 5, 2021

The CCP asks journalists to bend, and they crawl. The more money the CCP have, the more powerful their reality distortion field. The future is bleak — @novicus (@novicus) January 5, 2021

We got ourselves a crying talking sleeping walking CCP sockpuppet here. — Tubby (@TubbyDalesman) January 5, 2021

I have some comments: 1) When working for Xinhua, were you a direct employee of the PRC? 2) How many relatives do you have left in PRC for their govt to take hostage to further guarantee you never criticize them? — Sheetzylvanian-American (@Bullneck) January 5, 2021

You live in Hong Kong and you’re glorifying the Chinese state. At the very least, write your article from Beijing — Lap Gong Leong (@LapGong) January 5, 2021

People tend to get annoyed when you condone an authoritarian regime. — Joe Bonier (@joebonier) January 5, 2021

Calling out CCP propaganda is always interesting. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) January 5, 2021

How are those CCP checks coming? — “Dr.” Gunther (@august_gunther) January 5, 2021

The NYTimes has no quality control. I can’t believe they published your piece. What an embarrassment. — DanceFreeZone (@DanceFreeZone1) January 5, 2021

The NYT has always aided in covering up atrocities. They are an apparatus of tyranny. — Join Or Die (@Oreallynow1) January 5, 2021

You’re being laughed at. Great job. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) January 5, 2021

Did you sit down and think whether it was because of something stupid you said? — Blue (@Hokotiko1) January 5, 2021

Because you got called out for pushing CCP propaganda… are you surprised? — Gulag Bound (@No_Fallacies) January 5, 2021

China owns you. You willingly parrot their propaganda. Have some self-respect. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) January 5, 2021

Probably wouldn’t be getting the comments if the article didn’t sound like you were being an apologist and cheerleader for the CCP. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) January 5, 2021

You suck. This isn’t hard. — DPika (Not Biden, I promise) ن (@COtacitus) January 5, 2021

