https://justthenews.com/government/congress/new-yorks-schumer-along-californias-pelosi-poised-set-agenda-congress?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Wednesday a “brand new day” in Washington, after the projected Democratic wins in the Georgia Senate runoff races.

The New York Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, will set the agenda in Congress and help incoming Democratic president Joe Biden enact his agenda, if their party indeed wins both Georgia races.

Republicans and Democrats would each have 50 senators, but incoming Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris will cast the tie-breaking votes.

“It feels like a brand new day. For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate … and that will be very good for the American people,” Schumer said in a statement.

“America is experiencing one of the greatest crises we have ever faced, and the Senate Democratic Majority is committed to delivering the bold change and help Americans need and demand. Senate Democrats know America is hurting – help is on the way,” he also said.

Schumer also said that “for too long, much-needed help has been stalled or diluted by a Republican-led Senate and President Trump” and that will “change with a Democratic Senate, Democratic House, and a Democratic president.”

Reacting to the Georgia runoff election results, Pelosi said Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won by “advancing equality and opportunity for working people across the state and the nation.”

“Inspired by our beloved John Lewis, Senators-elect Warnock and Ossoff’s hunger for justice will bring necessary Good Trouble to the Senate,” she said.

