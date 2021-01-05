https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/news-anchor-blasts-marco-rubio-mr-bible-boy/

(FOX NEWS) — CNN host Chris Cuomo mocked Sen. Marco Rubio’s faith on Monday, referring to him as “Mr. Bible Boy” and saying “he’s got a Bible quote for every moment, he just never speaks truth to power or acts on any of it.”

Cuomo and fellow CNN host Don Lemon, who are both labeled as news anchors despite regularly offering anti-conservative opinions, have made a habit of defending Democrats and bashing Republicans during their nightly handoffs.

Monday was no different, as Lemon moved his wedding ring to his pinky and attempted to impersonate a combination of President Trump and a stereotypical mob boss to mock the recently leaked phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

