https://nypost.com/2021/01/05/kenosha-cop-who-shot-jacob-blake-will-not-be-charged-da/

The Wisconsin cop who shot Jacob Blake in August will not face criminal charges in the case — nor will any other officers, Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday.

“It is my decision .. that no Kenosha law enforcement officer in this case, will be charged with any criminal offense based on the facts and the laws,” Graveley said.

Blake was shot by Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Aug. 23.

Blake, who is black, was shot seven times in the back and was left paralyzed.

“We are immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family but the community that protested and demanded justice,” Blake’s lawyer, Ben Crump, said on Twitter Tuesday.

“This isn’t the news we hoped for, but our work is not done and hope is not lost,” Crump wrote. “We must broaden the fight for justice on behalf of Jacob Blake and the countless other black victims of racial injustice and police brutality.”

Left, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey. Jacob Blake, right, in his hospital bed.Wisconsin Department of Justice; Twitter

His shooting sparked widespread unrest in the city of 100,000 people.

In recent days Kenosha officials have prepared for a new round of unrest, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday said he would deploy 500 National Guard troops to quell protests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

