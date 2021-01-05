https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newyorkcity-vaccine-eligible/2021/01/05/id/1004371

New York City has expanded the groups of those who are eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine, Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced at a press conference on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

The new groups eligible include unaffiliated or independent health care providers, dentists, physical therapists, coroners, funeral workers and staff members at specialty clinics, NYC Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said at the press conference.

The list would also apparently include testing site workers, contact tracers and NYPD medical staff.

In addition, on January 11 home care workers, hospice workers and more nursing home staff members will also be eligible to recieve the vaccine.

In order to speed up the process, Chokshi announced that New York would open three new vaccine hubs that will have the capacity for “thousands of vaccinations.”

“As we continue to vaccinate healthcare workers and nursing home residents, New York City would also like to begin vaccinating our seniors, namely those over 75,” added Chokshi. “The sooner we can get them protected the sooner we will save lives.”

De Blasio stressed that “To everyone, to all our partners, this has got to be a seven day a week, 24/7 reality going forward,” with Chokshi noting that the federal government must “pick up the pace” of its vaccination programs, after they did not operate during the recent holidays.

