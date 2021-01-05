https://hannity.com/media-room/ossoff-in-ga-if-democrats-win-the-senate-we-will-pass-a-new-civil-rights-and-voting-act/

“Are you ready to fight for a new voting rights act to secure the sacred franchise John Lewis and so many others bled and died for? Y’all, they’re trying to take away your voting rights right now.”

Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff spoke with supporters in the Peach State Monday; accusing Republicans of “trying to take away” the voting rights of citizens across the state ahead of this week’s run-off election.

ABRAMS to GEORGIA VOTERS: ‘We’ve Got to Do It Again, Guys! I Have a Plan!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.16.20

Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addressed supporters in the Peach State this week; saying voters have to send two more Democratic Senators to Washington to “get the change we need, the progress we need!”

“We’ve got to do it again, guys,” said Abrams. “We have an economy that’s in peril. We are in the space where racial reckoning is not going to disappear just when the years change. We’ve got to have a plan.”

“While I’ve got two plans! Jon Ossoff understands what it means to be a small business owner. He has a business with one purpose: to root out corruption,” she added. “When these two candidates get to the US Senate, we get the change that we need! We get the progress that we need!”

