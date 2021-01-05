https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5ff4ef709cd48c07ede888db

Video footage captured on the streets of Washington, D.C. Tuesday afternoon shows the bizarre presence of a 2×6 plank lumber…

President Trump posted a message to Democrats and RINO Republicans on Twitter Tuesday evening, urging them to pay attention to the “thousands of people pouring into D.C.” to protest the “stolen” presi…

Live election results and coverage of the two Georgia Senate runoffs on January 5, 2021: the regular Senate election between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. David Perdue, and the special Senat…

Russia To Raise Oil Production Under New OPEC+ Deal. Crude Prices Rise On International Markets….

President Trump on Tuesday put Antifa domestic terrorists on notice and told them to stay out of Washington ahead the Stop the Steal march. Hundreds of thousands of patriots are already arriving in DC…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...