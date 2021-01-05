https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532819-pelosi-names-house-democratic-leaders-for-electoral-college-debate

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiWall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs Your kids are running (around) Washington COVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform MORE (D-Calif.) named four lawmakers to serve as the Democratic leaders in the House ahead of the expected debate Wednesday over the Electoral College results.

Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues that Reps. Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenHillicon Valley: Four major tech issues facing the Biden administration | Pressure grows to reinstate White House cyber czar | Facebook, Google to extend political ad bans House report says lawmakers could securely cast remote votes amid pandemic Why prevailing wage reform matters for H-1B visas MORE (Calif.), Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinRep. Raskin and wife pay tribute to late son who had ‘a perfect heart, a perfect soul’ Pelosi wins Speakership for fourth time in dramatic vote LIVE COVERAGE: House votes to name Speaker MORE (Md.), Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffOcasio-Cortez says Trump’s Georgia call is an impeachable offense ‘Trumpification’ of the GOP will persist The biggest example of media malfeasance in 2020 is… MORE (Calif.) and Joe Neguse Joseph (Joe) NeguseHouse Democrats pick Aguilar as No. 6 leader in next Congress Democrats to determine leaders after disappointing election Pocan won’t seek another term as Progressive Caucus co-chair MORE (Colo.) will lead House Democrats after possibly 140 House Republicans and at least 13 Senate Republicans join to object to the Electoral College’s margin of 306-232 for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE.

The four lawmakers and the Democratic heads of state delegations “have been working on our Democratic presentation of the Constitutional, historical and thematic justification for respecting the will of the people,” Pelosi wrote.

“On the Floor of the House, we will have a civics lesson about protecting the integrity of our democracy. Priority to speak has been given to state delegation Members from states that are expected to face a challenge,” she said.

Results from Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania are expected to be objected to, though other states could have their results challenged.

Congress’s quadrennial certification of the Electoral College results is often a sleepy affair, but it is being thrust into the spotlight this year as President Trump Donald TrumpAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE launches a pressure campaign urging GOP lawmakers to object to the results.

If at least one House member and one Senate member object to the results, the chambers will split up and debate the objections. While several lawmakers in both chambers are objecting, overwhelming majorities are expected to shoot down the challenges.

Still, Democrats have torn into Republicans for what they say is an effort to undermine the country’s tradition of a peaceful transition of power.

“Tomorrow is about guaranteeing trust in our democratic system. As Members of Congress, we all have a responsibility to uphold the principle: the people are sovereign and that they hold the power to choose their leaders through the ballot box. I am confident that Democrats will honor this responsibility, with unity, patriotism and dignity For The People,” Pelosi said.

