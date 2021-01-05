https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532820-pence-told-trump-he-doesnt-have-power-to-block-certification-of-biden

Vice President Pence has reportedly informed President TrumpDonald TrumpAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE that he does not have the authority to challenge the results of the 2020 election, despite the president’s efforts to protest President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE‘s win.

Pence told the president Tuesday during their weekly lunch that he does not have the power to block a congressional certification of the Electoral College results, The New York Times reported.

The meeting reportedly came hours after Trump falsely claimed on Twitter that the vice president “has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.” Trump said at a rally in Georgia the previous night that he hoped Pence would “come through for us” during the Wednesday certification of Biden’s Electoral College win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill has reached out to Pence’s office for comment.

While the vice president presides over the certification process, it is a largely ceremonial role that does not include the power to override the results. However, during the certification, at least 13 GOP senators and more than 100 House Republicans are expected to object, triggering hours of debate and a formal vote.

Enough members of both the Democratic House and the GOP-held Senate have said they will oppose the objection, dooming any attempt to prevent Biden from taking office. Sen. John Cornyn John CornynCOVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform Election fight tears at GOP Frustrations flare as ,000 checks blocked for fourth straight day MORE (Texas), one of several GOP senators who have said they will not object, tweeted The New York Times report Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objections are expected to cover Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, all battlegrounds where Biden defeated Trump.

Pence has yet to comment on the public remarks by Trump, which follow weeks of similar calls by the president’s supporters. However, Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, publicly pushed back on White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s claim that Pence has the power to reject the results.

“Peter Navarro is many things,” Short told The Wall Street Journal. “He is not a constitutional scholar.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

