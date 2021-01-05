https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/photo-evidence-dominion-voting-machines-made-china-labels/

Nothing to see here.
Move along…

Patrick Byrne posted a photo on Monday of Dominion Voting Machines sitting in a warehouse in Sacramento.

All of the boxes have “Made in China” labels.

TRENDING: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Arrested Leaving D.C. Area Airport on Way to Stop the Steal Rallies …Update: Charged With Burning Black Lives Matter Banner and then Possessing Two Gun Magazines

In 2019 NBC News warned that Dominion Computer parts were made in China.

And China has a long history of including spyware in their products.

In 2016 China was accused of loading up to 700 million Android devices with pre-installed spyware.

SHOCK REPORT: China Loaded Up to 700 Million Android Devices With Pre-Installed Spyware (VIDEO)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...