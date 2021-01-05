https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/photo-evidence-dominion-voting-machines-made-china-labels/

Nothing to see here.

Move along…

Patrick Byrne posted a photo on Monday of Dominion Voting Machines sitting in a warehouse in Sacramento.

All of the boxes have “Made in China” labels.

Dominion Machines: Made in China (Sacramento, CA) pic.twitter.com/mVNm6ghPmj — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 5, 2021

In 2019 NBC News warned that Dominion Computer parts were made in China.

Denver-based company, but parts are indeed made in China. We obviously shouldn’t have been trusting these for our elections. https://t.co/lGbDtZ7FW8 — Trump’sConscience (@c3t1p99) January 5, 2021

And China has a long history of including spyware in their products.

In 2016 China was accused of loading up to 700 million Android devices with pre-installed spyware.

