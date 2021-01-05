https://conservativeus.com/photos-videos-nbc-news-security-show-up-looking-like-antifa-during-dc-maga-rally-stashes-of-bricks-and-propane-thanks-surface-near-freedom-plaza/

Supporters of President Donald Trump started demonstrations in Washington, D.C., today, a day before Congress meets to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College which was disputed by the President himself.

Multiple groups have received permits to host events with hundreds or thousands of people around the National Mall and near the White House. Demonstrations were set to begin with a march to the Capitol on Tuesday and culminate in rallies on Wednesday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has encouraged people to avoid downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday as law enforcement braces for the possibility of violent confrontations between pro-Trump demonstrators and counterprotesters.

“Make no mistake: many of these individuals have stated that they are coming to the District to provoke residents and wreak havoc,” D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is expecting a crowd larger than at two pro-Trump events in D.C. last year. The D.C. National Guard will assist with crowd management and traffic control, officials said Monday.

Thousands gathered at Freedom Plaza, just a block from the White House, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday to kick off the first event of the day.

Photo below:

Washington DC 35 minutes ago….It’s going to be Biblical pic.twitter.com/R2L0FcJshw — sonia carcache (@carcache_sonia) January 5, 2021

All firearms are banned within 1,000 feet of where the signs are posted ahead of pro-President Donald Trump demonstrations against certifying the electoral college votes for the 2020 presidential election, Fox 5 reported.

The security should be at the highest level but it seems that stashes of bricks and propane tanks are left unguarded on the streets near Freedom Plaza.

Photo below:

A local patriot reveled a stash of brick left there overnight:

This is DC by Freedom Plaza … they say it’s for construction work but it’s left out over night ! 🤔🤔 be aware patriots.. watch your 6 pic.twitter.com/ATjuafuq5w — Tina40 (@RealTina40) January 5, 2021

She also posted a video explaining the whole situation:

Later she found a stash of un-protected Propane tanks.

Video below:

Now we find this on the streets of DC ! 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/zuqDgZQW0m — Tina40 (@RealTina40) January 5, 2021

Like that wasn’t strange enough a photo of an NBC News security member surfaced and the man was looking identical to Antifa rioters that we’ve seen all summer burning our cities.

Photo below:



.@NBCNews just had 2 more people show up, claiming to be “security detail” for their cameraman who no one has bothered other than asking about the man dressed similar to ANTIFA here. They’re trying to create a story where there is none. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 5, 2021

This is strange given the fact that the DC mayor said that they are well prepared.

