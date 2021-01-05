https://saraacarter.com/police-officers-placed-at-georgia-polling-locations-following-threats/

Officers have been stationed at 40 polling locations in Georgia after threats were made concerning Georgia’s Senate runoff elections Tuesday, The Hill has reported.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that they were made aware of an email that went to several county employees “regarding threats to polling locations on election day.” Employees at several other counties received the same email.

The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the threats, according to The Hill.

The source of the emails has not been identified, and the sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the threats, per reports.

Both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden visited Georgia on Monday to encourage their supporters to vote in the Senate race.

Tensions are high in Georgia as Tuesday’s runoff election will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years.

