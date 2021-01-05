https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-trump-biden-polls/2021/01/05/id/1004424

Nearly a third of all voters consider President Donald Trump the legitimate winner of November’s presidential election with another 10% unsure of who won, according to a poll conducted by Scott Rasmussen for Justthenews.com.

Of 1,200 people surveyed nationally via online or text message Jan. 2-3, 31% viewed Trump as the winner, 59% considered Joe Biden the winner and 10% were not sure, Justthenews reported.

By party, 64% of Republicans saw Trump as the victor while 93% of Democrats saw Biden as the winner.

The results were similar to previous polls, such as the Marist poll taken in early December where 34 percent of registered voters said they did not consider the results of the election as accurate.

The Rasmussen results were relatively consistent across sex and age demographics, although those aged 45-54 were the most likely to consider Trump the winner, about 38%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

