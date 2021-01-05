https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-replaces-us-attorney-atlanta-another-trump-appointed-prosecutor-byung-bj-pak-abruptly-resigns/

President Trump wasted no time replacing the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta with another Trump-appointed prosecutor.

US Attorney in Atlanta Byung “BJ” Pak abruptly resigned on Monday and it is unclear if it was voluntary or if he was asked to leave his post.

According to Talking Points Memo, Pak cited “unforeseen circumstances” in an internal email announcing his early departure.

The U.S. attorney in Atlanta departed his post Monday, TPM has learned, after previously indicating that he would not leave until Inauguration Day. The reason for U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak's change of plans are not clear. In an internal email announcing his departure obtained by TPM, Pak cited only "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason he was leaving Monday rather than Jan. 20.

President Trump bypassed the Assistant US Attorney who was supposed to take Pak’s place and instead chose to replace the outgoing US Attorney with a former state prosecutor.

Monday night Bobby L. Christine was named Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia “by written order of the President.”

Bobby Christine, a former state prosecutor also previously served as a Senate-confirmed US Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

President Trump’s move to bypass the First Assistant US Attorney and replace the outgoing US Attorney with another Trump appointee comes as he continues to fight against the corrupt Georgia machine.

President Trump this week filed two lawsuits against crooked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for leaking his confidential litigation call with state legislators.

