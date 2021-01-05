https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-sends-message-democrats-rino-republicans-thousands-pouring-dc-wont-stand-stolen-election/

President Trump posted a message to Democrats and RINO Republicans on Twitter Tuesday evening, urging them to pay attention to the “thousands of people pouring into D.C.” to protest the “stolen” presidential election results up for certification by Congress on Wednesday. Trump singled out the Republican leaders in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY), Majority Whip John Thune (SD) and John Cornyn (TX), by name.

Over 140 Republican Congressmen and over a dozen GOP senators have announced they will mount challenges to the vote on Wednesday.

“Washington is being inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

“I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen. @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn @SenJohnThune”

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Evidence China Was Colluding with the Bidens and Providing Information on How to Defeat President Trump in the 2020 Election

Washington is being inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen. @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn @SenJohnThune — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

Trump later posted a warning to Antifa, “Antifa is a Terrorist Organization, stay out of Washington. Law enforcement is watching you very closely! @DeptofDefense @TheJusticeDept @DHSgov @DHS_Wolf @SecBernhardt @SecretService @FBI”

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered earlier Tuesday for a rally at Freedom Plaza, located on Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and the Capitol.

Large crowd gathering at Freedom Plaza chanting “USA” ahead of tomorrow’s #MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/iCAortIiVF — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) January 5, 2021

Freedom Plaza is packed with the President’s supporters singing “Amazing Grace.” pic.twitter.com/uNUPPD6Epl — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) January 5, 2021

Several rallies and marches in support of Congressional challenges to the certification of the votes by the Electoral College are being held in D.C. Wednesday. Trump is scheduled to address a rally on the Ellipse located between the White House and the Washington Monument.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

