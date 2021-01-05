https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pro-trump-rallies-kick-washington-dc-chants-stop-steal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Chants of “stop the steal” erupted from a crowd attending an opening event Wednesday in Washington, D.C. for a day of pro-Trump rallies pegged to the Electoral College vote count.

“We are here to save the Republic,” said speaker Amy Kremer, who leads Women for America First. “We’re here to stop the steal.”

Kremer and others leading the rallies maintain that the 2020 election was riddled with fraudulent vote counts, and that Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, is the rightful winner.

The crowd intermittently punctuated Kremer’s comments with chants echoing her remarks.

“There’s a lot of energy, a real spirit of support for our cause,” said Andrew Carson of Pittsburgh, who arrived in town Tuesday night. “It feels like we’re part of something big and important.”

The day’s events are staged throughout the city Jan. 6. They include the Freedom Rally, the Wild Protest, the Jericho March, and the March for Trump.

Protesters and counter-protesters are expected to remain in the city throughout the day’s events. Police and other agencies are monitoring private messaging channels from protesters and counter-protesters, following a warning from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser that outsiders are headed into town for violent confrontations.

