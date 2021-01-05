https://www.theepochtimes.com/proud-boys-leader-released-and-ordered-to-stay-away-from-dc_3644868.html

Henry (Enrique) Tarrio, leader and co-founder of the Proud Boys was released but ordered by a judge to remain outside Washington D.C. until his next court hearing.

Tarrio is facing charges for destruction of property and two felony weapons charges. According to officers, he was in possession of two high-capacity magazines at the time of his arrest on Monday, reported WTOP.

Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond released Tarrio on his own recognizance, but he has to stay outside of Washington until June.

Attendees listen to speakers during a Proud Boy rally in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 26, 2020. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Tarrio pleaded not guilty to the charges and his lawyer asked the judge to instead order Tarrio to stay away from Black Lives Matter Plaza and its surroundings, however, the judge asserted that Tarrio could vandalize other signs appertaining to Black Lives Matter, citing Tarrio’s social media posts.

“There are ‘Black Lives Matter’ banners, posters, placards, signs in front of people’s homes and the like throughout Washington, D.C.,” said the judge. “So, I’m denying your request.”

Tarrio was accused on Monday of burning a Black Lives Matter banner, allegedly torn down from Asbury United Methodist Church in downtown Washington.

The church community is “in some ways of course feeling some relief” following the arrest, said Rev. Dr. Ianther Mills, in an interview on Monday. She said that regardless, “We still remain concerned” about the high number of expected protesters in the area.

Mills said another Black Lives Matter sign was taken from the church over the Christmas holiday, prompting her to formally request extra protection for the church during Wednesday’s planned protests. Local police already have begun conducting extra surveillance in the area, she said.

A Black Lives Matter protester seen at a riot in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 1, 2020. (Noah Berger/AP Photo)

According to the Proud Boys website, the group focuses on protecting free speech and the Second Amendment. Their other core values, as stated on their website, are the fight against drugs and racism, support for small government, and strong borders.

The hotel where the Proud Boys often stayed in the past few months, Hotel Harrington in Washington, D.C, announced it would be closed for the next few days amid the protests arranged in the area.

“Washington, D.C., has been our home for 106 years and we join with all of our guests, visitors, staff, and neighbors in our concern and desire for everyone’s health and safety,” the hotel said in a Facebook statement.

Tarrio responded to the decision of the Hotel management on Twitter:

“They have fallen victim to the fake news. With @TheProudBoys you can see in real time the media machine do the globalists dirty work. The media is the ENEMY of the people,” he wrote.

Ali Alexander, organizer of “Stop the Steal” wrote on Twitter that they should sue the hotel.

We need to sue. I came up with the idea for #JAN6 with @DrPaulGosar @repmobrooks @RepAndyBiggsAZ POTUS endorsed just three days after we announced it – DC Mayor closed indoor dining

– Price gouging with airlines and hotels

– Now this? They want to STOP #StopTheSteal! 🛑 pic.twitter.com/WQil3QQ8Cs — Ali 🟧 #StopTheSteal (@ali) December 29, 2020

