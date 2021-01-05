https://justthenews.com/government/security/proud-boys-leader-released-jail-wednesday-morning-banned-pro-trump-protests-dc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio was released Tuesday from police custody in Washington, D.C., but told by the judge in the case that he must leave the nation’s capital, where a major pro-Trump rally takes place Wednesday.

Tarrio was arrested and charged Monday with a misdemeanor for burning the Black Lives Matter flag taken from a historically black church during a pro-Trump protest in December.

During the arrest, officers discovered high-capacity firearm magazines in the vehicle taking Tarrio from an airport to the district, resulting in at least one felony charge.

Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond said in ordering Tarrio’s release also issued a stay away order for him to avoid the district until his next court appearance in June. The judge said Tarrio, who lives in Miami, will be arrested on the spot should be attempt to attend Wednesday’s rally.

Tarrio’s attorney asked that he be banned only from Black Lives Matter Plaza and the surrounding areas near the White House in downtown DC, but the judge held fast to the order, saying that Black Lives Matter flags and banners can be found across the city.

Tarrio pleaded not guilty to the charges.

