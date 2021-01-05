https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/radical-senate-candidate-ossoff-police-cant-help-keep-criminal-illegal-immigrants-off-the-streets-in-georgia/

The following article contains editorial comment from a retired Chief of Police and current staff writer for Law Enforcement Today.

—

MARIETTA, GA- The fact that two far-left radicals are within a sniff of a Senate seat in the former dead-red state of Georgia shows that either people are not paying attention or that polls are as useless as they seem.

Either way, both Democratic candidates in the January 5 U.S. Senate runoff are about as far-left as to be almost off the map. Take the case of Jon Ossoff (D), who is running against incumbent David Perdue (R).

On Wednesday, Ossoff, campaigning in Marietta, Georgia said that he is opposed to local law enforcement authorities cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through the 287(g) program, which permits local officers to turn over criminal illegal aliens to ICE for arrest and deportation, according to Breitbart.

Ossoff’s position actually comes as no surprise, since the platform put forth by the Biden campaign and enthusiastically embraced by the far-left component of the Democratic party wants to basically make the border wide open, good time rock and roll for anyone who wants to enter the United States.

“I think that federal immigration law should be the purview of federal authorities and not local law enforcement, and here’s why, here’s why I oppose the 287(g) program,” Ossoff said.

“There have to be bonds of trust between local communities and law enforcement.”

Sure, like calling police thugs, Gestapo, Nazis and storm troopers, as a number of Democrats have done. Nothing like referring to police as the enemy in order to restore “bonds of trust between local communities and law enforcement.”

Ossoff continued:

“We can’t have a situation where, for example, if there is domestic violence going on in someone’s household, they are afraid to call the local authorities because everyone’s going to get their papers checked when the local [police department] arrives.

“There has to be trust between local law enforcement and local communities. And so that’s why I don’t believe that it is the role of local law enforcement to be executing those documentation checks when they’re going about their daily duties going about public safety.”

Of course, Ossoff; shows his sheer ignorance of how the 287(g) program works, since that agreement doesn’t take hold until after a criminal illegal alien has been arrested.

The program identifies illegal aliens or those with pending criminal charges after they have already been booked into jail. But hey, it sounds good; not that Democrats would every use lies or hyperbole in order to make a point.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

Currently, the Georgia Department of Corrections has such an agreement with ICE in order to identify criminal illegal aliens booked into state jails or correctional facilities and to ensure that they are held and not released back into the community.

There have been hundreds of cases across the United States where illegal aliens, who were subject to ICE detainers, have been released into the community only to offend again, in some cases accused of felonies up to and including murder.

A number of Georgia law enforcement agencies cooperate in the 287(g) program, including the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to wanting to turn criminal illegal aliens loose into communities, Ossoff also advocates amnesty for an estimated 11 to 22 million criminal illegal aliens who are already in the United States, were he to get elected to the Senate.

Specifically, Ossoff has said that he would seek a “path to legal status” for all illegal aliens “who otherwise follow the law.”

In other words, despite that by their very presence in the United States they have committed a crime, as long as they don’t commit any other crimes Ossoff thinks they should be granted immunity.

Of course, Ossoff is playing right into the Democratic party playbook, as House and Senate Democrats, believing that most of those 11 to 22 million illegals will end up voting Democrat, have already promised to push amnesty this year if they gain control of the Senate and Biden is actually declared the official winner of the presidential race on Wednesday.

Democrats believe amnesty to be a major priority in their plan to fundamentally alter the landscape of the United States.

According to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY):

“The big picture is this: We need to pass comprehensive immigration reform once and for all. It is one of my top goals, it is one of my dreams. I always believed that immigration is an area where the Senate can find bipartisan ground…we have broad-based support.”

“Broad-based support” for 11 to 22 million new probably Democratic voters? We’re sure the Republicans are all over that…not!

The Georgia runoff takes place on January 5. Republicans currently hold a 50-48 majority in the upper chamber with the two Georgia seats in play. Should the Democrats win both seats, that would end up in a 50-50 tie in the senate, with the vice president, as the President of the Senate acting as a tiebreaker.

If Biden prevails in the certification vote in Congress on January 6, Kamala Harris (D) would be the deciding vote on any ties.

God help us.

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

