https://mediarightnews.com/kyle-rittenhouse-pleads-not-guilty-to-all-charges-including-intentional-homicide/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kyle-rittenhouse-pleads-not-guilty-to-all-charges-including-intentional-homicide

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse entered his plea of not guilty in a hearing conducted by teleconference. Kristen Barbaresi reporter for CBS 58 Milwaukee tweeted: “BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to all charges. Pre trial conference scheduled for Mach 10 at 9 am.”

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to all charges. Pre trial conference scheduled for Mach 10 at 9 am. #KyleRittenhouse #JacobBlake #kenosha — Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) January 5, 2021

Kyle has been charged with six different counts including intentional homicide. It appears that pretrial should start in March according to the tweet from Barbaresi.

Rittenhouse had left his home in Illinois and traveled to Kenosha WI in what he claimed was to help protect businesses from protesters who had burned down other businesses in the nights before. While there, Rittenhouse ended up fatally shooting two protesters and injuring a third.

We originally reported on the story back in October:

“Cassandra Fairbanks of Gateway Pundit has reported an exclusive that marks a huge break in the case for Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse had been previously arrested after shooting at three people and killing two in the Kenosha, WI riots.

He has claimed self-defense, and many have come to his support, including President Trump. Many others including most leftists have accused him of cold-blooded murder. Lin Wood, who represented Nick Sandmann has been helping Rittenhouse.

It was reported earlier that he will not face charges over the gun or shooting in his home state of Illinois, but he is not out of the woods in Kenosha, WI just yet.

Fairbanks reported based on a document they procured that “Joshua Ziminski, 35, has been charged with disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon for firing his weapon during the incident on August 25.”‘

The protests were in response to the shooting of Jacob Black who was left paralyzed. This was one of the many protests that happened across the country this summer due to anti-police sentiment.

Meanwhile, the city of Kenosha braces for more unrest as they await the announcement of the decision on charges in the officer involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Kenosha Police Department tweeted the press release from The City of Kenosha, which can be seen below. The Kenosha Common Council approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency, the Wisconsin National Guard has been mobilized.