https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-cori-bush-wants-impeach-trump-expel-gop-lawmakers-complicit-inciting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat who is just kicking off her first term in Congress, is calling for President Trump to be impeached and kicked out of office and for Republican members of Congress “complicit in inciting the attack on our nation’s Capitol” to be expelled.

“As a member of @HouseJudiciary, I am calling for the immediate impeachment of Donald Trump & his removal from office,” Bush tweeted. “I’m also calling for the expulsion of @GOP members of Congress complicit in inciting the attack on our nation’s Capitol. Their actions must have consequences.”

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” she said in an earlier tweet. “They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

The congresswoman’s tweets came on a day when the U.S. Capitol building had been breached.

An image of a “discussion draft” of her resolution indicated that it would direct two House committees to “issue a report on, whether those Members of the House who have sought to overturn the 2020 Presidential election have violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution or the Rules of the House of Representatives, and should face sanction, including removal from the House of Representatives.”

