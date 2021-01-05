https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/05/rep-thomas-massie-issues-some-hard-truths-to-republicans-ahead-of-tomorrows-electoral-college-count/

The Trump campaign asserts that “there is going to be a very detailed, very methodical laying out of the facts” as Republican members of Congress make the case that there were irregularities and fraud in enough states to keep Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the 2020 election:

Team Trump’s @JasonMillerinDC on Congress objecting to the Electoral College tomorrow: “There is going to be a very detailed, very methodical laying out of the facts of what we saw in this election.” pic.twitter.com/XTEI0JEyoa — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 5, 2021

And President Trump himself is keeping the pressure on Vice President Mike Pence:

The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

But Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie issued up these “hard truths,” tweeting that it’s “simple math” and Biden “will still be declared the winner by Congress” on January 6:

Some hard truths that few want to acknowledge publicly: (1) If every Republican votes to disallow every Biden elector on January 6th, Biden will still be declared the winner by Congress. This is simple math, Democrats are in the majority and will vote to keep the Biden electors. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 5, 2021

He pointed out that not one single state has sent a competing set of electors to Congress:

(2) No state has sent a competing set of electors. Each state has sent only one slate of electors. No state legislature has asked Congress to reject its state’s electors. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 5, 2021

And he also called out Attorney General Bill Barr over his apparent inaction on investigating voter fraud:

(3) Trump’s new AG, the replacement for Bill Barr, took office on December 24th and (as far as we can tell) has done nothing to investigate this election. I don’t know him, he might be a great person and very qualified, but Trump hired him and he doesn’t seem to be investigating. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 5, 2021

Rep. Massie also took a shot at Sen. Ted Cruz for fundraising off of his plan to contest the results in certain states:

I understand we’re on different sides of this issue Ted, but can you refrain from asking my wife for money to support your position? 😂 pic.twitter.com/U2FpvHsCYc — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 5, 2021

Ouch.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

