The Trump campaign asserts that “there is going to be a very detailed, very methodical laying out of the facts” as Republican members of Congress make the case that there were irregularities and fraud in enough states to keep Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the 2020 election:

And President Trump himself is keeping the pressure on Vice President Mike Pence:

But Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie issued up these “hard truths,” tweeting that it’s “simple math” and Biden “will still be declared the winner by Congress” on January 6:

He pointed out that not one single state has sent a competing set of electors to Congress:

And he also called out Attorney General Bill Barr over his apparent inaction on investigating voter fraud:

Rep. Massie also took a shot at Sen. Ted Cruz for fundraising off of his plan to contest the results in certain states:

Ouch.

