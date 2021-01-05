https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/05/counselor-beaten-los-angeles-teens-david-mckinght-hillman-wayfinder-family-services/

A counselor was beaten to death by seven teens under his care at a group home in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to a Los Angeles CBS affiliate.

Counselor beaten to death after trying to break up a fight at a youth center near South LA, 6 in custody. https://t.co/mVpEfcHJkI — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) January 5, 2021

The counselor attempted to break up a fight between several teens before being assaulted by the entire group of seven teens, which consisted of two 18-year-olds and five juvenile delinquents, according to CBSLA

The counselor, 25-year-old David McKnight-Hillman, was responsible for the juvenile residents of the Wayfinder Family Services group home where this crime incident took place, according to CBSLA. (REPORT: St. Louis Breaks Record For Murder Rate In 2020)

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the site of this crime at the group home and found Hillman suffering from blunt force trauma, after which he was sent to the hospital where he died from the injuries he suffered during the scuffle, CBSLA reported.

Of the seven teens suspected of committing the crime, six have been arrested, two of whom are 18-year-olds Nyier Mason and Keith Lewis. The two were booked into jail on murder charges, CBSLA reported. One of the juvenile teens escaped from authorities and is still at large.

All the suspected teens are expected to face murder charges, according to CBSLA.