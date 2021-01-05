https://www.oann.com/republicans-warn-of-one-party-rule-if-democrats-win-ga-runoffs/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=republicans-warn-of-one-party-rule-if-democrats-win-ga-runoffs

January 5, 2021

The fight for control of the Senate is running straight through Georgia this week. For some Republicans, it’s about protecting conservative values by upholding a system of checks of balances in the nation’s capitol.

Former former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway joined others in Savannah, Georgia on Monday to pitch that message to voters. She and fellow allies of President Trump believe Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will uphold the MAGA agenda in the Peach State.

“This is a divided and diverse country,” Conway stated. “And having one party control in Washington D.C. would be a disaster for many people.”

During her speech, Sen. Loeffler made it clear that the importance of a GOP victory in her state has broad implications.

“We have to have Georgians come out and vote because we know that Chuck Schumer, his radical agents of change are Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff,” said the GOP senator. “They would defund the police, they would lock down our economy and we have to make sure that we hold the line.”

The state’s senior senator, David Perdue, couldn’t attend the event in person as he continues to self-isolate due to a COVID-19 scare. However, he called in while his cousin, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, was at the lectern.

“Honestly the people of Georgia will determine if our children will live under a socialist government or continue to enjoy the freedom that we all cherish so deeply,” said the senior senator. “We save Georgia, we save America — that’s really what’s on the line.”

Both Loeffler and Perdue doubled down on calls for Georgia residents to get out and vote red in the runoffs. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time and it appears that Republicans are fired up.

Today is the day, Georgia! Make sure your voice is heard and #vote if you haven’t already. Check your polling location here: https://t.co/fUpZgILrWN#PostThePeach — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 5, 2021

