A new report out of the United Kingdom says President Donald Trump may be planning to take a a trip to Scotland on Jan. 19, one day before Democrat Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as president.

“Prestwick airport has been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, that is occasionally used by Trump, on January 19 – the day before his Democratic rival takes charge at the White House,” The Sunday Post reported.

Speculation surrounding Trump’s plans has been fuelled by the activity of US Army aircraft, which were based at Prestwick airport for a week and said to be carrying out 3D reconnaissance of the president’s Turnberry resort. Sources at Prestwick said two US military surveillance aircraft were circling Turnberry in November, using the Ayrshire aviation hub as a base. US media has reported that Trump will break with tradition and snub the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, instead announcing a re-election bid on Air Force One.

But a White House spokesman has shot down the high-flying rumor. “Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20. he will let you know,” Judd Deere, the deputy White House press secretary, told Fox News in a statement.

Still, the Post pointed to activity at the airport that involves U.S. military aircraft. “Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it,” a source told the outlet. “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration. That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady.”

Another U.K. paper reported that Trump might not attend the inauguration. “Reports have emerged in the last few weeks that Trump is set to deviate from tradition and snub Biden’s inauguration, instead announcing a re-election bid for 2024 from Air Force One,” The Daily Mail reported. “Last month, NBC reporter Ken Dilanian tweeted: ‘Trump may announce for 2024 on inauguration day. Either way, he won’t attend the inauguration and does not plan to invite Biden to the White House or even call him.’”

Trump skipping the inauguration of his successor would hardly be unique. Three other exiting presidents — John Adams in 1801, John Quincy Adams in 1829, and Andrew Johnson in 1869 — didn’t attend.

The Post cited airport sources as saying that “surveillance planes appeared to lay the groundwork for Trump’s arrival in November. An MC-12W Liberty – a US Air Force version of the King Air 350ER, which is modified for the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) role – landed at Prestwick on November 12. It made a number of flights over Trump Turnberry.”

“Another US Army aircraft that visited the airport on November 12 also carried out surveillance flights over Trump Turnberry,” said the paper. “A source said: ‘The survey aircraft was based at Prestwick for about a week. It is usually a sign Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period.’”

