Actor Sean Penn, who neither been a friend of President Trump nor Republicans in general, suggested that the president take cyanide pills to cope with the 2020 election results.

“Mr. President. How about this ‘recalculation:’ Have you considered cyanide salts from an ampoule? May well be a road worth your exploration. A mercy for man & country that would make your ‘boys’ proud,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Mr. President. How about this “recalculation:” Have you considered cyanide salts from an ampoule? May well be a road worth your exploration. A mercy for man & country that would make your “boys” proud. — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) January 5, 2021

Sean Penn’s words immediately follow a Twitter post from “Arrested Development” star David Cross last week, who rejected Joe Biden’s call for unity by suggesting he wants “blood.”

“After a year of pain and loss, it’s time to unite, heal, and rebuild,” Biden tweeted.

“F*** that. I want blood,” Cross responded.

Earlier in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic and America’s response kicked into overdrive, Sean Penn described the moment as an “active shooter” situation.

“I don’t think we need to attach a face, a personality, or what somebody was sending on their social media to be able to identify an active shooter,” Penn said during an appearance on “The View.”

“An active shooter is anything that is continuing to kill people, and our brothers and sisters and fathers and daughters and sons,” he continued. “This is — this virus is the active shooter, and if we were — I think that if we could wrap our head around it in that way and understand that it’s principally putting in the radical people of color, elderly people, indigenous people, but randomly selecting all of us, that we need to huddle around and make very clear decisions on how to approach this thing.”

On the issue of the economy, Penn said that the conversation about economic woes will lead to a disrespect of those dying and the hospital workers fighting the pandemic.

“The attitude is without caution or without respect of those dead, dying, the hospital workers, and the science of this,” Penn said of those in favor reopening the economy. “This is a continuing problem, and it seems there’s just too much distraction.”

Penn also believed that everyone should be tested for COVID-19, calling it a “weapon that can get into any neighborhood.”

“I think the problem is that people are speaking without any knowledge of what they’re speaking of. This testing should be thought of, again, in a very, very basic way, in this kind of active shooter way of looking at it,” he said. “This is a weapon that can get into any neighborhood, it get into any school, get into any, as we know, any retirement home, elderly care home, and out the street and in the market. So of course, we have to test if the idea is that human life cares — matters, and those kinds of comments I think are, they’ll normalize a disconnect between who we are, and who we want to be as a country and as a people.”

