https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/josh-hawley-antifa-washington-shutdowndc/2021/01/05/id/1004296

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., says that a group of “Antifa scumbags” appeared at his home in Washington, D.C., and “screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door,” while his wife and newborn daughter were home and he was away.

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence,” Hawley tweeted on Monday night.

ShutDownDC, which was identified as the group involved by The Washington Post, hit back at Hawley disputing his claim.

“It was a candlelight vigil, snowflake,” the group tweeted. “And your house isn’t in DC, it’s in a suburb 30 mins outside of the District. You’re supposed to be representing Missouri in the senate. Why did you move your primary residence to the Virginia suburbs.”

Hawley responded: “Now ‘vigil’ means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

