Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said that a group of Antifa members threatened his family in their Washington home on Monday night. He said that he “will not be intimidated” by the far-left extremist group.

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence,” he wrote on Twitter late Monday.

Hawley recently made headlines after he became the first senator to publicly announce that he would object to the counting of the Electoral College vote process on Jan. 6.

A group called ShutDownDC, which is affiliated with the far-left Antifa network, posted to Twitter late Monday a video where a group of people walked to the front of Hawley’s house in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., and for about an hour held signs and carried candles while shouting slogans against Hawley through loudspeakers.

“Surprise! We’re at Josh Hawley’s house holding a vigil for democracy #SeditionCaucus #VotersDecided #J6,” the post reads.

The group later issued a statement on their website confirming that the reason they presented to Hawley’s house was because he took a stance against the Electoral College certification process scheduled to take place at a joint session in Congress on Jan. 6.

In the statement, ShutDownDC characterized Hawley’s planned move to object to the electoral college votes—which is joined by 12 other Republican senators and an anticipated 140 Republican House members—as a “plan to derail Congress’ acceptance of Joe Biden’s election win on January 6.”

ShutDownDC activist Patrick Young in a statement late Monday alleged that Hawley is “trying to silence” voices of voters, and claimed that “bulk of the votes they would throw out come from Black and brown voters.” He further claims that Hawley’s stance signifies “an attempted coup waged by silencing the voices of people of color.”

The DC Police Department did not immediately respond to a request from The Epoch Times seeking further details about the incident.

The governors in the contested states had certified electors who cast their electoral votes for former vice president and presidential candidate Biden, a Democrat. But on Dec. 14, Republican electors in these six states and New Mexico cast alternative slates of Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump, setting up a “dueling electors” scenario not seen in U.S. elections for decades.

Objections during the joint session on Jan. 6 must be made in writing by at least one House member and one senator to sustain a challenge. If the objection for any state meets this requirement, the joint session pauses and each house withdraws to its own chamber to debate the question for a maximum of two hours. The House and the Senate then vote separately to accept or reject the objection, which requires a majority vote from both chambers.

Biden has declared victory in the November 2020 election. Trump and other Republicans have since been contesting election results in battleground states—namely Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada—alleging that election fraud and irregularities took place on a large scale that swung the results to favor Biden.

The Epoch Times is not calling the presidential race at this time. The Epoch Times has published an investigative documentary on election integrity in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, outlining the allegations of election fraud and observed anomalies that have been reported in the contested states.

The ShutDownDC group also said in its statement that it has called on hotels in Washington to “close their doors” to people who plan to go to the nation’s capital on Jan. 6 for a protest to call for election integrity. ShutDownDC alleges that “many of these supporters” of the president may bring “violence and destruction.”

Trump has called on Americans to join in the planned protest, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of thousands of people. Car caravans have been forming in preparation for what many are saying will be a historic protest.

Janita Kan contributed to this report.

