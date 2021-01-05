https://thelibertyloft.com/sen-hawley-says-washington-post-article-is-fake-news-about-antifa/

Charlotte, NC — Late Monday night, Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted that his house was targeted by Antifa. He shared that the group threatened his wife and newborn. The group shouted through bullhorns and he shared that they vandalized property. He then gave a clear statement that he and his family would not be intimidated by the left.

No Title Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence

Except that’s exactly what The Washington Post is trying to do. In a new article, the left-wing news organization shared that those who were at Hawley’s house were doing nothing more than holding a vigil.

No Title And didn’t have the guts to do it in daylight, but only under cover of darkness so you could hide. You’re scum. And we won’t be intimidated

The group responsible for the event is Shutdown DC, which has been openly supportive of Antifa and the terrorist group’s goals. While the group does not appear dressed like the typical Antifa we see in media coverage, they are certainly Antifa. The Washington Post tries to dispute that claim.

There is a video of the event, which shows just one perspective of what happened. The video was shared by The Washington Post’s political correspondent Mike DeBonis. The group uploaded the nearly one hour video online, which can be seen below.

Vigil For Democracy ShutDownDC pays a visit to Senator Hawley in Vienna, Virginia. Stop Disenfranchising Black, Brown and Urban Voters!

The event certainly is not a violent riot as is typical for the Shutdown DC group, but it is certainly not a peaceful vigil either. The group shouted through bullhorns, disrupting the peace in the neighborhood, and even approached the home. Hawley shares that his wife and child were home, who asked them to leave.

It’s clear this group is not out for peaceful vigils. While the group may have not set fire to the property or destroyed it, this is anything other than “peaceful.”

