https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/senator-ted-cruz-will-object-arizonas-election-results/

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) will object to Arizona’s Electoral College votes on Wednesday when Congress convenes to certify the 2020 election.

A dozen GOP Senators will object to the fraudulent election results after Democrats in several key battleground states committed massive voter fraud to steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Senator Josh Hawley will object to Pennsylvania’s election results and Senator Kelly Loeffler will object to Georgia’s Electoral College results.

The Hill reported:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will object to Arizona’s Electoral College results Wednesday, making it the third state Senate Republicans are expected to challenge. Cruz’s planned challenge, confirmed to The Hill by a source familiar, is expected to be backed by several of the 10 GOP senators who signed on to a plan vowing to support objections to the election results. Because Congress votes on Electoral College results alphabetically by state, Cruz’s objection is expected to be one of the first and, according to the source, will focus on his request for a commission to review the presidential election rather than arguing for setting aside the state’s election results.

Seven GOP senators signed the letter and FOUR GOP Senators-elect signed on!

Ted Cruz (R-Texas),

Ron Johnson (R-Wis.),

James Lankford (R-Okla.),

Steve Daines (R-Mont.),

John Kennedy (R-La.),

Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.),

Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

Four Senators-Elect signed on:

Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

The GOP Senators vowed to object to the election results unless an emergency commission was formed to conduct an audit.

“Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states. Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed,” they said in a joint statement.

