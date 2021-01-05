https://www.dailywire.com/news/so-nasty-joy-behar-snaps-at-meghan-mccain-telling-her-she-did-not-miss-her-during-maternity-leave

“The View” cohosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain got into a heated back-and-forth Tuesday about political in-fighting within the political parties, prompting Behar to assert that she “did not miss” McCain when she was on maternity leave.

“Let the Republicans fight amongst themselves. On the one hand you have the Republicans, on the other you have the seditionists,” Behar said in reference to the internal GOP squabble over how to respond to President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud. “That’s the fight that’s going on the Republican Party right now.

“In the Democratic Party, you have the progressives versus the moderates, which is ‘de rigueur,’ as they say,” Behar continued. “It’s what it always is, it’s typical politics. The Republicans are in much more trouble right now.”

“Are you kidding me?” interjected McCain, who returned to the show this week after taking three months off for the birth of her daughter. “That’s completely inaccurate. You have AOC fighting right now about whether or not she’s going to end up primarying Chuck Schumer, coming out not saying she has the full support of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

“You have ‘the Squad’ that’s coming out very intensely, very angry that Biden hasn’t filled his Cabinet with more progressives,” she went on, adding that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is also angry and that it’s incorrect to claim “that there isn’t fighting within the Democratic Party as well.”

“I was talking,” Behar interrupted. “I’m talking about traitors. Traitors!”

“You missed me so much, Joy,” McCain teased. “You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed me so much — you missed fighting with me.”

“I did not,” Behar replied. “I did not miss you. Zero.”

“Oh my God. You know what, that’s so nasty,” McCain fired back as Whoopi Goldberg attempted to defuse the situation. “That’s, like, so nasty. I was teasing because you said something rude. Like, really? That’s so rude.”

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” McCain described as “dangerous” any claim that Republicans are planning a “coup.”

During a Monday discussion on “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain said that the media need to show respect to Trump supporters. Co-host Sunny Hostin sparked the discussion when she suggested that President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election was a “coup.”

“I think that rhetoric is dangerous,” McCain said. McCain even noted that Washington shows no signs of slowing down Joe Biden’s inauguration. “I’m here in D.C., they’re setting up for the inauguration right now… there’s not going to be martial law. Things like that just scare people,” she said, as reported by HuffPo. While the daughter of the late Arizona senator believed that Biden’s win was “fair and valid,” she believed that rhetoric should be more respectful to Trump voters.

"The rhetoric in the media needs to be more respectful of Trump voters, and I think that's how we got to this place to begin with," she said. "And going forward in 2021, I think that we need to be respectful of the 70 million Americans that for whatever reason, did not feel that they could in good faith pull the trigger for President Biden and Vice President Harris."

