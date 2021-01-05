https://justthenews.com/government/congress/some-gop-lawmakers-reversed-course-and-decided-not-object-electoral-college?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Some Republican lawmakers have reversed course and decided not to object to the Electoral College vote count after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday following their attendance at a pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally.

Washington Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said she originally intended to object to the Electoral College vote certification due to “changed election procedures without the will of the people” but has decided against it.

“What we have seen today is unlawful and unacceptable. I have decided I will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and I encourage Donald Trump to condemn and put an end to this madness,” she said in a statement.

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who vowed to object to certifying the election results, said that she had changed course.

“I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors,” Loeffler, who lost her re-election bid to Democrat Raphael Warnock, said Wednesday evening on the Senate floor. “I pray that America never suffers such a dark day again.”

Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines said the Senate will certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“We will not let today’s violence deter Congress from certifying the election,” Daines said. “We must restore confidence in our electoral process. We must, and we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power.”

