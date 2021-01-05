https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/05/stay-classy-joy-janice-dean-calls-out-joy-behar-for-being-just-plain-cruel-toward-meghan-mccain-on-todays-the-view-video/

Meghan McCain is back at “The View” after maternity leave, and Joy Behar is … not pleased.

Watch:

.@JoyVBehar tells @MeghanMcCain: “I did not miss you” while you were off on maternity leave. “Zero!” pic.twitter.com/4D2IDWrF7k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 5, 2021

Janice Dean is friends with Meghan McCain, so she tuned into the show today for the first time in a while. It didn’t take long for her to realize that that was a mistake:

The first time I’ve watched @TheView in months and @JoyVBehar tells @MeghanMcCain she don’t miss her while on maternity leave when Meghan dared to disagree with her about conservatives. Stay classy, Joy. 👎🏻 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

Forgive the grammar. *didn’t — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

I guess they’ve missed having all one “view” while Meghan was off the show. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

I love my friend Meghan but I can’t watch a show that pretends they all have different voices representing other people. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

And don’t give me the argument of “well Meghan interrupted!” because that’s what they all do to each other. But then Meghan tried to make a joke to lighten the mood by saying “you missed me joy!” And that’s when @JoyVBehar turned mean. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

Yep. Behar’s reaction went far beyond snark; it was just plain nasty.

And Dean isn’t buying Behar’s defenders’ argument that McCain deserved it:

She speaks for all of us. Can’t stomach The View when Meghan is on. — Misanthropic Birdwatcher (@byrdluver) January 5, 2021

She’s the one person that doesn’t have the same view as you. That’s why. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

Oh I own it. But that’s not how a professional Acts this is the view Joy should have been allowed to express her view then Megan come in Megan has never been a professional she’s been a hot head most of the time she’s been on the show nobody missed that — Gabriel Quinney (@GabrielQuinne16) January 5, 2021

I’ve seen Joy do the exact same thing many times you’re accusing Meghan do but I’ve never seen you use your sound rationale then. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

That’s how you see it. Meghan is loud, obnoxious and classless and when someone points it out, *that* person is denounced. 🙄 Joy speaks for most of us. It’s not about Meghan’s party affiliation or her perspective. It’s just her. She’s there for ratings & nothing else. — mamabear (@lmoon79) January 5, 2021

“Joy speaks for most of us” is all you needed to say. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

“Your friend” was RUDE in cutting Joy off AND over talking her. Don’t be an enabler of bad attitudes and bad behavior and then want to cry when someone checks your friend. Be a better friend. — Yonina💜🕊 (@the_feminine_) January 5, 2021

I’ve seen Joy do exactly the same thing with others, (interrupting to make a point) but what she said was clearly cruel. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

Joy has every right to her opinion. She’s right nobody missed Meghan. — Lora 🇺🇸 (@LoraAneM) January 5, 2021

Lol. You prove my main point. Congratulations! — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

Y’all kills me with BS Nut Meg is rude AF and I’m glad Joy said what we all want to say we didn’t miss her✌🏾 — Mrs.Ikr (@mzmitchell1324) January 5, 2021

I see your true colors with your little nickname. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

Joh Behar is speaking for all of us – no one missed bratty Meghan McCain … can we put @ananavarro in her place permanently please? The View is so much more watchable w/out Meghan’s screaming matches — Cameron L. Mitchell (@CameronLMitchel) January 5, 2021

“Speaking for all of us” proved my point. Thank you! — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

The argument began because Meghan was cutting Joy off while she was speaking, but sure make it fit your narrative @JaniceDean — j (@2livegrapeape) January 5, 2021

“Fit your narrative” is so cute. Well done. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

Honestly I really don’t care what you think about me you’re conservative that’s all I need to know and most of you are the same — Gabriel Quinney (@GabrielQuinne16) January 5, 2021

Keep proving my point, Gabriel! Thank you, and bless your heart. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

Ironically, Joy Behar is just a joyless person.

That’s because Joy is a garbage human being – and offers up that evidence every single day. https://t.co/aD2XAdpjhk — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) January 5, 2021

Also that.

That was a lousy thing for Joy to say. Rude and mean. I rarely agree with Meghan, but was looking forward to her return as I like varying viewpoints and the last several months it’s been “A View”—I wish they wouldn’t talk over each other though.. — wendy harvey (@pharvey47) January 5, 2021

I think it’s hard being away from each other and not in studio, but Joy was clearly being mean with that comment. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

How difficult is it to not be awful? Evidently for Joy Behar, it’s extremely difficult.

And my guess is the last time you will be watching the view for a long time — Dad-Granddaddy-Great-Granddaddy (@wisdomisageless) January 5, 2021

Correct. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 5, 2021

