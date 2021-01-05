https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/tatum-oneal-john-mcenroes-son-sean-reveals-secretly-girlfriend/

(FOX NEWS) — Tatum O’Neal and John McEnroe’s family is expanding.

The couple’s son, Sean, revealed he secretly married his girlfriend Niamh on September 29 in Sedona, Ariz. The 32-year-old explained to People magazine why he kept the nuptials private until now.

“We went through a lot of challenges and difficulties this past year,” McEnroe said. “Niamh was pregnant in the fall but lost the baby at the end of her first trimester. It was devastating but in the end, it’s made us closer and stronger. And our bond is better than it’s ever been.”

