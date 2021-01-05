https://www.theblaze.com/news/meghan-mccain-joy-behar-trump-voters

Meghan McCain took Joy Behar, fellow co-host on “The View,” to task over her treatment and the media’s treatment of Trump supporters.

What are the details?

As highlighted by the Daily Caller, the exchange took place Monday.

McCain’s remarks about the media and its treatment of Trump supporters came after fellow co-host Sunny Hostin said that President Donald Trump’s efforts to halt certification of the 2020 presidential election amounted to nothing more than a coup attempt.

Behar also quipped, “Who are these people?”

McCain fired back, “I think that rhetoric is dangerous. I think saying we’re going to have martial law, and it’s a coup — I’m here in D.C. They’re setting up for the inauguration right now. There’s not going to be martial law, and things like that just scare people.”

“Joy, to your point, ‘Who are these people?'” McCain added. “Who are these people are 70 million Americans that voted for Trump. Biden won, but he didn’t win by any kind of the landslide that I, for one, thought he might have.”

She continued, insisting that the media rhetoric against Trump supporters needed to stop.

“I’m just saying the rhetoric and the media needs to be more respectful of people — of Trump voters — and I think that’s how we got to this place to begin with, and going forward in 2021, we need to be respectful of the 70 million Americans that for whatever reason did not feel that they could, in good faith, pull the trigger for President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

Behar, not to be outdone, fired back and insisted that many of Trump’s supporters got their information about his campaign and the subsequent election from sources that were simply not “legitimate.” She also insisted that many people who voted for Trump did so without the full picture of what it was they were actually doing.

McCain snapped, “That’s your perspective. It’s the perspective of Joy Behar and, you know, you’re a proud, progressive leftist, but I am a proud conservative, and I think the idea that the only reason why people voted for President Trump in the last election is because they were lied to and they’re morons who were just being fed information is not only disrespectful … [but] inaccurate.”

