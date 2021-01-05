https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/these-people-are-freaking-morons/

Posted by Kane on January 5, 2021 4:42 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

‘These people are freaking morons. You can never be woke enough to appease these people. If I go to a restaurant and ask to see what’s on the ‘womenu’ they would look at me like I’m a moron and they’re right.’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...