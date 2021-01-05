https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/these-people-are-freaking-morons/
.@DonaldJTrumpJr: “Amen and awomen… It tells you everything you need to know about the Democrat Party… these people are freaking morons.” pic.twitter.com/LokgTE1ovE
— Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 5, 2021
‘These people are freaking morons. You can never be woke enough to appease these people. If I go to a restaurant and ask to see what’s on the ‘womenu’ they would look at me like I’m a moron and they’re right.’