https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/seven-states-provided-two-sets-electors-us-congress-tomorrow-see-will-handled/

At this point in time, tomorrow’s electoral college validation process led by the President of the Senate (Vice President Mike Pence) will come down to how to handle seven states with 84 electoral votes.

This is unless something else occurs that we aren’t aware of.



Here is what we already know. There are seven states that are still in question due to the fact that two sets of electors are expected to be provided to VP Pence tomorrow. Here is a list of those states in question:

Pennsylvania – here laws were changed by the courts and the executive branch using COVID as their excuse. But they arguably didn’t have the right to make these changes. The legislative branch in Pennsylvania (and many states) has this right. If the ballots that were received after election day are eliminated due to these unconstitutional actions, President Trump will easily win this state by several hundred thousand votes. The voter fraud which included Republicans not allowed to review ballot counting was horrendous in this state. There are also estimates of tens of thousands of votes which were switched from President Trump to Joe Biden within the voting machine systems and tens of thousands of fraudulent absentee ballots included in the counts currently.

Georgia – this state too has much fraud. The President was winning this state on election night by 100,000 votes. But after the election a program was put in place to basically harvest a number of ballots. Once the harvested ballots are thrown out, this state will go to Trump as well. There was all kinds of fraud here as well including pulling ballots in suitcases out from under tables late at night when now poll watchers were present. In addition, currently there are 460,000 absentee ballots that do not have chain of custody documentation that is legally required.

Michigan – this state was also full of fraud. There were over 100,000 votes dumped in Detroit late election night and the lead here was stolen from Trump as well. They blocked the doors and covered the windows in Detroit to prevent Republican poll watchers from seeing what was going on there the day after the election. Military ballots were questionably processed and all sorts of corrupt activities were reported here.

Wisconsin – in this state early in the morning after the election more than 100,000 votes magically appeared in Milwaukee. These ballots have never been forensically reviewed. The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed that more than 200,00o ballots in Wisconsin are illegitimate and must be gone through. These are mostly Biden votes and illegitimate.

Arizona – recently a group idenfied between 160,000 and 300,00o invalid ballots in this state. These invalid ballots were used to steal this state from President Trump as well. What a mess.

Nevada – there is much fraud here as well. Signatures were not verified on hundreds of thousands of ballots.

New Mexico – this state provided two sets of ballots. If New Mexico was run like all the other states, there are likely thousands of fraudulent ballots here as well.

A robust forensic audit of the ballots in all these states could determine the extent of the fraud in these states (See Jovan Pulitzer). We highly recommend this to get at the truth in this election.

There are various scenarios that could happen tomorrow:

Pence accepts all Trump ballots in these seven swing states and the election is over. Pence accepts all Biden ballots. Pence accepts neither Trump or Biden ballots and asks the states to provide one set of Electoral College members at a future date. Pence accepts neither Trump or Biden ballots and a vote goes to the House with one vote per state.

We will see what happens tomorrow.

