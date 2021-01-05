https://noqreport.com/2021/01/05/to-ted-cruz-et-al-please-object-to-all-contested-states-not-just-one/

Depending on which outlet with which anonymous sources you read, Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and the dozen or so others who plan to object to electors during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress will only be objecting to one, possibly two states. Some speculate that other than Hawley’s objection to Pennsylvania, that there will be no other actual objections.

I seriously doubt these rumors because of the blatant insult it would be to those who have supported these efforts. But just in case, let me go ahead and say for the record that doing so would be idiotic. We get enough virtue signaling from the left. For conservatives to lodge a symbolic single complaint with no teeth attached to a likely impossible call for an “Election Commission” is actually worse than if you sat back and did nothing.

We don’t need one state in order to correct this fraudulent election. We need a combination of three or more, depending on the mix, to be properly awarded to President Trump. And considering that there are mountains of evidence of massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as several others which are not listed as contested, it’s imperative that you object to all six at the very least.

If this is done right, it will be the first time tens of millions of Americans get to hear just how bad the voter fraud really was. Anyone who watches, listens to, or reads mainstream media as their primary source of news has only had hints of voter fraud evidence put before them. In most cases, it’s only done in an effort by complicit media “fact-checkers” to debunk that voter fraud even occurred. They’ve been inundated with lies that dozens, even hundreds of lawsuits have been tossed.

You, as United States Senators who have sworn an oath to defend and support the Constitution, are given the stage on Wednesday. Whether mainstream media likes it or not, the people will be watching. They’ll want to see and hear why you’re objecting. If you only do so with one state, even Chris Cuomo will be able to do the math for them to show that flipping Pennsylvania OR Georgia OR Michigan will not make a difference. They need to know that there are 79 electors at the very least in question, more than enough to cast doubt on the legitimacy of former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged “win.”

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Again, if that’s not the plan and the various conservative sites (many of whom I respect) are getting faulty information, then I’ll apologize up front. But just in case you guys are planning some milquetoast, pseudo-attempt to object to a state or two, please take my word for it that doing so will not be received well.

Let’s hope Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and the rest of the Senators who say they will object to electors are not planning on going after one or two states. There are at least six contested states and all of them need objections.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

