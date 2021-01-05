https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/british-ministers-covid-origin/

The Chairs of Britain’s foreign affairs and defense parliamentary committees echoed U.S. calls for a probe into the origins of COVID-19, specifically the Chinese Communist Party’s role.

Senior Tory Members of Parliament (MP) Tom Tugendhat and Tobias Ellwood have called on the British government to launch a probe in response to National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger insisting a “growing body of evidence” points to COVID-19 originating in a Chinese Communist Party lab.

Tugendhat, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, described the allegations as “extremely serious” before slamming the communist government’s cover-up efforts:

“How China has dealt with the pandemic internationally is extremely concerning, they have been very slow at sharing information – whether about the outbreak or its origins. They locked up those who were whistleblowing, and now it seems there is a danger they covered up a leak.”

Ellwood, Chair of the Defense Select Committee, said Britain needs to join the U.S. in “demanding answers” from the Chinese Communist Party.

“China’s continued silencing of any local voices who dare to speak out and the ongoing removal of all online commentary suggest the authorities have something to hide,” he noted.

