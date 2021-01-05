https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-at-georgia-rally-no-no-i-dont-think-so-i-dont-concede_3644175.html

President Donald Trump, at a runoff rally in Georgia on Monday, said he won’t concede the presidential race and again asserted that the Nov. 3 election in Georgia—and other states—was rigged against him.

“We are still fighting it, and you’re going to see what will happen,” Trump told supporters in Dalton, Georgia. “I had two elections,” he added. “I won both of them. It’s amazing. I did much better on the second one.”

Trump was in the Peach State to campaign for Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in a race against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, for Georgia’s Senate seats—and potentially control of the Senate.

The president said that Republicans cannot allow the two Democratic challengers to prevail on Jan. 5 and urged people to go to the polls Wednesday.

“Nothing and no one will be able to stop them,” Trump said of Democrats if Republicans lose the Senate. “The Senate seats are the last line of defense. I must preface, because they will say, ‘He just conceded,’” Trump said, referring to his own election.

Trump remarked: “No, no, I don’t think so. I don’t concede.”

After the runoff election, both chambers of Congress are slated to meet for the Joint Session where Electoral College votes are then certified. At least 50 Republicans in the House and about a dozen in the Senate are expected to challenge the results for key states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, both Loeffler and Perdue have pledged they would join the GOP challenge. Loeffler made the announcement she would challenge on Monday night during the rally.

Trump in the rally swung the focus on the two candidates, saying it’s do-or-die for Republicans.

“I have to tell you the stakes of this election could not be higher,” Trump told rally-goers. “You vote [Tuesday]. People want to go out. They don’t want to do the ballot thing, unless it’s the other side. They want to go and vote. Make sure your vote is counted. Don’t let them say, ‘I’m sorry, someone else voted for you.’

And Trump warned that should the Democrats take the majority, they will attempt to exert power over Americans’ livelihoods in an unprecedented manner.

“The radical Democrats are trying to capture Georgia Senate seats, so they will have absolute power over every aspect of your lives, if the liberal Democrats take the Senate and the White House,” he said. “And they are not taking this White House. We will fight like h*ll. I will tell you right now.”

