https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/01/05/trump-in-great-form-at-rally-whips-up-ga-crowd-to-get-out-vote-has-them-in-laughter-at-hillary-troll-n304584
About The Author
Related Posts
LOL: Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt Announces That He’s Registering As A Democrat
December 15, 2020
She Persisted: Kristi Noem Drops Facts, Nukes Media's Continued COVID Shaming of South Dakota
December 10, 2020
Nancy Pelosi Exposes Her Own Shameless Hypocrisy With Remarks On Pork-Infused Stimulus Bill
December 22, 2020
They Are Our Enemies
December 12, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy