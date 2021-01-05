https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/trump-is-americans-most-admired-man-according-to-a-poll-biden-ranks-third-place

America’s Most Admired Man is President Donald Trump, according to a Gallup poll.

For 12 years, former President Barack Obama won the title of America’s Most Admired Man. According to a Gallup poll, Trump broke Obama’s winning streak with 18% of the vote. Obama came in second with 15%, while Joe Biden came in third with 6%.

Pat considered it odd how the president could poll so high among Americans for most admired man after allegedly losing the popular vote in the 2020 election.

“How does he win the presidency of the United States when he’s 12 points behind in admiration of Donald Trump?” Pat asked.

Watch the clip below for the full list of Americans’ Most Admired Men.

