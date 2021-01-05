https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-jr-save-america-save-the-senate-vote-for-loeffler-and-perdue/

Donald Trump Jr. released a new video supporting Georgia’s Republican Senate candidates Tuesday afternoon; saying both politicians will defend the Second Amendment and support Americans’ rights to defend themselves.

“When it comes to the Second Amendment, the choice for Senate couldn’t be clearer. Senators Loeffler and Perdue are endorsed by the NRA for a reason. They’ll defend your right to defend yourself and your family,” said Trump Jr.

The 2nd Amendment is on the ballot in Georgia. If the radical left takes the Senate, Dems will immediately come for our 2nd Amendment rights.@KLoeffler and @Perduesenate are pro-2A and pro-Trump. We need every Trump supporter in GA to turn out & vote for them today!!! #GASEN pic.twitter.com/nDF3rHewRJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 5, 2021

“Save America, Save the Senate, vote for Loeffler and Perdue,” he added.

Watch Trump Jr.’s comments above.

