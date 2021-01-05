https://justthenews.com/government/congress/president-urges-peace-capitol-crowds-ambush-house-and-senate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump posted a one minute video to his twitter feed encouraging protestors who have breached the Capitol building to go home after hours of clashing with the Capitol police in an attempt to oppose the electoral college certification that was taking place today in Congress.

“We have to have peace. Go home. We love you,” said the president in a one minute address posted to his twitter account. “We can’t play into the hands of these people,” he said.

Twitter has restricted the president’s video.

The president’s video arrived as calls increased from several high profile lawmakers to harshly condemn the protests.

The president called in the National Guard to the Capitol Building in Washington, DC as protestors continue to storm the building where the electoral college slate certification was taking place earlier today.

The President and other GOP lawmakers are calling for peace as protestors clash with Capitol police.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also urged protestors to remain peaceful, tweeting out “Thank you to the Capitol Police for protecting the People’s House. Protestors have a Constitutionally-protected right to be heard, but I urge them to remain peaceful.”

McCarthy told CBS news that “What we are currently watching unfold is un-American. I am disappointed. I am sad. this is not what our country should look like.”

Earlier, Congress halted the electoral college vote certification as lawmakers in both chambers were evacuated from the House and Senate floors to their offices. Some have been given gas masks to shield them from the tear gas being deployed by the Capitol police.

Other voices from the Senate GOP caucus have released statements urging peace and lawful behavior as protestors continue to clash with Capitol police.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who led a group of Senators today in contesting the electoral college slate certification, tweeted that “those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.”

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who did not contest the electoral slate, weighed in as well.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr issued a statement on the Capitol building breach, calling for the presence of federal law enforcement. “violence at the Capitol Building is outrageous and despicable. Federal agencies should move immediately to disperse it,” said Barr.

One woman has been shot and transported from the Capitol.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has called for a 6 p.m. curfew across D.C. that will lift at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

