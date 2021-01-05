https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/532816-trump-supporters-show-up-to-dc-for-election-protest

Supporters of President TrumpDonald TrumpAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE descended on Washington, D.C., on Tuesday ahead of planned protests against Congress’s expected certification of the Electoral College results.

Demonstrators gathered in the nation’s capital ahead of a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE‘s 306-232 electoral win over Trump.

The usually calm, quadrennial affair of certifying the electoral vote has drawn major attention this year as Trump presses GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate to object to the results in several battleground states.

Trump has rallied his supporters with evidence-challenged claims that widespread voter fraud and irregularities cost him a second term in office, and demonstrators Wednesday are expected to rally around the mantra of “Stop the Steal.”

The president is also expected to make an appearance at 11 a.m. Wednesday to rally supporters in person, tweeting that he’s anticipating “BIG CROWDS.”

I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS! pic.twitter.com/k4blXESc0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

Permits were approved for Women For America First’s “March for Trump” at the Ellipse on Wednesday, for the Eighty Percent Coalition’s “Rally for Revival” in Freedom Plaza on Tuesday and for The Silent Majority’s protest on the National Mall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

District officials are bracing for potentially violent clashes between Trump’s supporters and counterprotesters, with Mayor Muriel Bowser Muriel BowserOvernight Defense: US aircraft carrier staying in Mideast in abrupt reversal | DC Guard activated ahead of pro-Trump protests | 10 former Defense secretaries speak out against military involvement in election dispute DC mayor activates National Guard ahead of pro-Trump demonstrations Civil rights group sues Proud Boys over ‘racist attack’ on DC church MORE (D) activating the National Guard to support law enforcement during the demonstrations.

Authorities are eager to avoid the kind of violence that has surrounded other past pro-Trump demonstrations. Members of the Proud Boys, a prominent far-right group, nearly clashed in December with counterprotesters before being cut off by law enforcement. But later in the night, four people were stabbed near a bar known to be frequented by the far-right group.

Members of the Proud Boys are anticipated to attend this week’s rallies “incognito” by splitting into smaller groups and avoiding their typical black and yellow outfits that make them more easily identifiable. The leader of the group, Enrique Tarrio, was arrested ahead of the protests on a destruction of property charge related to demonstrations last month.

Bowser on Sunday urged the city’s residents to avoid protesters “who come to our city seeking confrontation.”

“I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful,” she said in a statement.

