https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maga-supporter-thrown-off-plane-over-mask-joke/
Trump supporter just got kicked off my flight to Washington DC. #stopthesteal
She made a joke about wearing a mask so they kicked her off.
People on the plane begged the flight attendant to leave her alone@AmericanAir Flight 2198
RT!!!#BoycottAmericanAirlines pic.twitter.com/IgwIawSqPX
— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 6, 2021
Terrence Williams provided the video.