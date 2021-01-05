Trump supporter just got kicked off my flight to Washington DC. #stopthesteal

She made a joke about wearing a mask so they kicked her off.

People on the plane begged the flight attendant to leave her alone@AmericanAir Flight 2198

RT!!!#BoycottAmericanAirlines pic.twitter.com/IgwIawSqPX

— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 6, 2021