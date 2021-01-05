https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tulsi-gabbard-one-liner/
.@TulsiGabbard on Congress replacing gendered terms with gender-neutral ones:
“It’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women … It shows how out of touch with reality” they are. pic.twitter.com/6ohd2Zcj7O
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) January 5, 2021
Excellent hit from Tulsi Gabbard earlier tonight with Tucker, as she blasts fellow Democrats over gender policy.
‘It’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women … It shows how out of touch with reality they are.’
Nancy Pelosi changes the dictionary!!! The 2021 Woke Championships has begun!! #Wommy pic.twitter.com/cCLS51jOkj
— The United Spot 2 (@TheUnitedSpot22) January 4, 2021
My takedown of Nancy Pelosi’s hypocritical project to outlaw gender references in congressional communications. pic.twitter.com/crvgu8AkEB
— Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 4, 2021
Just voted NO on @SpeakerPelosi’s rules package.
We’re not getting rid of gender. We’re not getting rid of family names.
We’re not playing those games. pic.twitter.com/9aEKDatMs3
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 4, 2021