Posted by Kane on January 5, 2021 4:14 am

Excellent hit from Tulsi Gabbard earlier tonight with Tucker, as she blasts fellow Democrats over gender policy.

‘It’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women … It shows how out of touch with reality they are.’

