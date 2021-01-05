https://www.theblaze.com/news/tulsi-gabbard-torches-democrats-gender-agenda

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard trashed her own party on Monday over the Democratic Party’s new push for a genderless agenda in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gabbard was a member of the House until Sunday. She did not seek re-election after running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

What’s the background?

As TheBlaze reported, Democrats unveiled proposed changes for the House rules last week, which included eliminating “gendered” language from the rules in exchange for “gender-inclusive” language.

According to House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-Mass.), “changing pronouns and familial relationships” in the official House rules is necessary in order to “honor all gender identities.”

The genderless agenda became the focus of mockery after Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) ended a prayer in the House chamber on Sunday by saying “amen and a-woman.”

“Amen,” the traditional prayer ending, is a Hebrew word that is completely detached from biological gender. Hebrew is an inflected language, meaning grammatical gender is built into the language. Grammatical gender, of course, is not related to biological gender.

What did Gabbard say?

Speaking with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Gabbard called the genderless agenda the “height of hypocrisy” and said it reveals how out of touch Democrats are.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women,” Gabbard said.

“It’s mind-blowing because it shows just how out of touch with reality and the struggles of everyday Americans people in Congress are,” Gabbard added. “It shows that, you know, their first act as as this new Congress could have been to make sure that elderly Americans are able to get the COVID vaccine … but instead of doing something that could actually help save people’s lives, they’re choosing instead to say, ‘Well, you can’t say “mother” or “father” in any of this congressional language.’ It’s astounding.”

The progressive attempt to undermine science by erasing gender amounts to “denying my existence, denying the existence of of biological women,” Gabbard said.

“It defies common sense; it defies basic established science. It just doesn’t make any sense,” she explained.







Tulsi Gabbard rips ‘mind blowing’ House rule changes banning gendered language



www.youtube.com



Anything else?



The House approved the rule changes on Monday in a vote that went down party lines.

“We made this change for the sake of inclusion, not exclusion,” McGovern said of the language changes, the Hill reported.

Now, instead of words like “mother,” “father,” “son,” “daughter,” “himself,” “herself,” among others, the rules say “parents,” “siblings,” and “themselves.”

