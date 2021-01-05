https://hannity.com/media-room/tulsi-torches-nancy-gabbard-rips-pelosi-on-gendered-language-proves-out-of-touch-with-reality/

“Those of us who have seen the cost of war, we fight for peace. We’re not pacifists, sometimes war is necessary. But we see that war should always be a last resort. Hillary Clinton’s not only calling me a traitor, she’s sending a warning out to every veteran, anyone who stands up against war-mongering foreign policies,” she added.

“I’m proud to wear the uniform of this country… I’ve been deployed twice to the Middle East. I’ve seen first-hand the terribly high human cost of war. My job in Iraq was working in a field medical unit,” said Gabbard.

“She’s basically accusing you of being a traitor… Slander is a big deal, your reaction?” asked Hannity.

Democratic presidential hopeful Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard spoke with Sean Hannity Thursday night; slamming Hillary Clintons “war-mongering” foreign policy after she smeared her as a “Russian asset.”

2016 REMATCH: Bernie Calls-Out Hillary Clinton for ‘Outrageous’ Tulsi Gabbard Smear

The Democratic backlash against Hillary Clinton continued this week after she labeled Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard a “Russian asset,” with Sen. Bernie Sanders calling his former political opponent’s comments “outrageous.”

“Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset,” posted Sanders on social media.

Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 21, 2019

Gabbard released a fiery video in response to Clinton’s comments earlier this week; calling Hillary the “queen of warmongers.”

“Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you,” posted Gabbard on social media.