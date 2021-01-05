https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/twitter-locks-president-trumps-account-12-hours?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Twitter has locked President Trump’s account for 12 hours and says that unless several tweets are removed the account will continue to be locked.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” the social media company wrote in a post on the Twitter Safety account.

“This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” another tweet said. “Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” another tweet stated.

